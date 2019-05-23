<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 48-year-old man, Patrick Sylvester, on Thursday appeared in Badagry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly threatening to send assassins to deal with one Rev. John Orji of the Mind of God Deliverance Church.

The defendant, whose address was not given, is charged with threat to life and breach of public peace.

The prosecutor, ASP Clement Okoimose, told the court that the accused committed the offence on March 13, at about 4 p.m at the premises of Mind of God Deliverance Church in Ilepo Araromi, Badagry, Lagos.

He alleged that the accused threatened to send assassins to deal with Orji and other members of the Church.

“Sylvester conducted himself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by threatening to scatter the Mind of God Deliverance Church,” he told the court.

He told the court that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 56 and 166 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr Aka Basorun, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in the like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 26, for mention.