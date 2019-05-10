<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 41-year-old man, Taofeek Omotosho, appeared at an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Friday for allegedly stealing 952 pieces of air condition kits, valued at N7.1 million.

However, Omotosho, arraigned on a charge of stealing, pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution, Mr Cyril Ejiofor, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between June 2018 and March 2019 at Dangote Refinery in Ibeju-Lekki, near Lagos State.

He alleged that Omotosho stole 952 pieces of air conditioner kits valued at N7.1 million, the property of Dangote Group.

Ejiofor said that the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr O.O. Olatunji granted Omotosho bail in the sum of N1 million with two sureties in like sum.

He said that one of the sureties must be gainfully employed and adjourned the case until June 18 for mention.