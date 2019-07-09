<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday remanded one Maxwell Oriaku in prison for allegedly raping his neighbour’s nine-year-old daughter.

Oriaku, who resides at Farayola community in Bodija, Ibadan, is facing a charge of rape.

NAN reports that the prosecutor, Insp. Sikiru Opaleye told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 19 at 6.30am at his residence.

Opaleye said the defendant lured the girl into his room and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her when she went to fetch water for her mother.

“She was taken to the hospital where it was confirmed she had been raped,” the prosecutor said.

Opaleye said the defendant confessed that he had molested the girl at least five times.

He said the offence contravened Section 218 of the Criminal Law of Oyo State, 2000.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. Ogunkanmi, remanded Oriaku, 34, at Agodi Prisons pending an advice from the Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions.

She adjourned the case until August 8 for mention.