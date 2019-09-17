<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 35-year-old man, Olatunji Alebiosu, who allegedly punched a pregnant woman in the face, on Tuesday appeared in an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Alebiosu, whose address was not given, is charged with two counts of assault occasioning harm and threatening violence.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Donjour Perezi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 8 at about 4 p.m. at Animashaun Street, Off Church Street, Alapere in Ketu area of Lagos.

Perezi alleged that the defendant punched a pregnant woman, Mrs Yinka Agboola, in the face and chest.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant threatened to ”deal with her with charms”.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 56 and 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 56 stipulates a 3- year jail term for offenders and also section 173 stipulates same punishment too.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate Bukola Mogaji admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Mogaji ordered that the surety must provide evidence of three years tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 14 for hearing.