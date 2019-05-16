<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 40-year-old man, Ibrahim Arowolo, who allegedly posted his girlfriend’s pictures on Facebook without her consent and called her unprintable names, on Thursday appeared in an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The defendant whose residential address was not given is charged with two counts of breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Jimoh Joseph told the court that the defendant posted his girlfriend’s pictures on Facebook without her consent and called bad names.

He said that the defendant accused the complainant, Ms Felicia Ayeni, of breaking his marriage.

Joseph said the incident occurred on Sept. 1, 2018, at 9.32 a.m in Lagos.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 168 (1) (d) (2), of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate A. A. Runsewe admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety who must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case was adjourned until May 21, for mention.

In another development, three women, Abibat Oyebola and Nike and Shakirat Bello, who allegedly inflicted grievous injuries on their co-tenant, appeared before Magistrate Mrs T. B. Are.

The defendants, Abibat, 46; Nike, 26 and their neighbour, Bello, 46, are charged with conspiracy and unlawful assault preferred against them by the police.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Abayomi Abbass told the court that the defendants committed the offence on May 1, at 7.30a.m. at Kota School area in Ajah, Lagos.

Abbass said “the defendants and others at large beat up Mrs Nnenna Eze, their co-tenant with a hard object and inflicted injuries on her.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 172 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Are admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N50,000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and adjourned the case until June 3 for mention.