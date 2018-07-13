A 32-year-old, Abraham Udo, who allegedly beat up a female co-worker, was on Friday charged before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The accused was arraigned before the Magistrate, Mrs F.F. George, on a two-count charge of assault and damage.

Udo, who resides at Sogunle area of Oshodi, Lagos, however, pleaded not guilty and was admitted to a bail of N50,000 with two sureties.

George said the sureties should be gainfully employed with an evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The accused, according to Police Prosecutor Godwin Awase, committed the offences on June 11 at Market Lane, Oshodi.

He said the accused assaulted Miss Mary Effiong by beating, punching her mouth and tearing her clothes for an undisclosed reason.

“The accused gave the complainant several blows on her mouth and in the process, she suffered a cut in the upper lip which was later stitched.

“He also tore the complainant’s clothes to pieces, ” he told the court.

Awase said the complainant reported the assault case at the police station which led to the arrest of the accused.

The offences violated Sections 173 and 350 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (Revised)

Section 173 stipulates three years imprisonment for assault while Section 350 prescribes two years for damage.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 1 for mention.