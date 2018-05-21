A 35-year- old man, Aremu Isiaka, was on Monday arraigned in an Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of a cell phone at a wedding ceremony.

Aremu, whose address was not provided, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Saturday at about 1:30p.m at the wedding reception held in Osogbo.

Abiodun said the defendant stole a Tecno C7 belonging to the complainant, Mr Shittu Adeshina.

“The defendant was apprehended when the missing phone was found on him after the number was dialled’’ he said.

Abiodun said the offence contravened Sections 390 (9) and 516 of the Criminal Law of Osun, 2003.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The counsel to the defendant, Mr Najite Okobie, urged the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs Olubukola Awodele, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.

Awodele said the surety should reside within the court’s jurisdiction and should show evidence of tax payments to Osun Government.

The case was adjourned till June 7 for mention.