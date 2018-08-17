A 25-year-old applicant, Austin Okocha, who allegedly stole a Toyota Corolla car worth N3million, was on Friday arraigned in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Okocha of no fixed address, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Adegesin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Aug. 4, at No. 35 Micheal Olabode St., Oke-Oriya, Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa said that the accused stole the Toyota Corolla belonging to the complainant, Mr Kingsley Lucky.

“The car was parked inside the complainant’s compound when the accused stole it.

“It was traced with the help of a tracker, the accused was caught and handed over to the police,” she said.

The offences contravened Sections 280(b) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Chief Magistrate E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000, with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until Oct.25.