Ebuka Duru, 24, who allegedly paraded himself as a medical doctor was on Tuesday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Duru, unemployed, who resides at 10, Oyekanmi St., Itire, Lagos is on trial for conspiracy, stealing, impersonation and unlawful possession of medical instrument.

The prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the offences were committed between April and August at Itire, Lagos.

Ayorinde said that the defendant claimed to be a medical doctor and was treating unsuspected people in his community of various ailments.

“Information got to the police that the defendant was parading himself as a medical doctor.

“On the day he was arrested, some medical instrument such as syringes, injections and some drugs were found in his possession.

“Also, two cars, a Toyota Matrix and a Toyota Camry, both valued at N4.2 million were found in his possession,’’ he said.

Ayorinde said that the defendant could not give satisfactory explanations on how he got the cars.

“Hence, the police suspected that the cars were stolen,’’ he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravened Sections 78, 287, 329 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until Dec. 11, for mention.