The police on Tuesday arraigned Shehu Mohammed, 34 in a Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court over cheating.

The defendant, who resides at Mabera in Sokoto is facing one-count charge of cheating, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Khalid Musa, told the court that the offence, which was committed on Jan. 6 in Sokoto, was reported by Bashiru kwasare of Unguwan Rogo at Unguwan Rogo police station on May 13.

Musa said the defendant collected a Renault Laguna wagon car valued at N275,000 belonging to Kwasare to deliver to a buyer.

He added that instead of the defendant to deliver the car to the buyer, Mohammed absconded with the vehicle and sold it to another person and diverted the money into his personal use.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened Section 322 of the Penal Code.

However,the defendant pleaded not guilty and the Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, granted him bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adamu ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and adjourned the case until May 31 for hearing.