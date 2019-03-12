



A 21-year-old man, Abubakar Haruna, who allegedly stole cables worth N960,000 belonging to Lagos State Electricity Board (LSEB) on Tuesday appeared before a Tinubu Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Haruna, whose address was not provided, is facing three-count charge of conspiracy, unlawful damage and stealing to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Ben Ekundayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offences with one other person still at large on March 9 at 4.00 a.m. at Apongbon area on Lagos Island.

Ekundayo said that the defendant unlawfully damaged some cables powering street lights, the concrete, and the cable house.

He said the defendant also stole four spans of 16 metres cables and 4 spans of 23 metres cables, all valued at N960,000, property of LSEB.

“Due to the increase in theft of street light cables and series of damages, security around the area was intensified.

“The security guards saw the defendant and his accomplice cutting the cables and were able to apprehend Haruna, but his accomplice escaped,” he said.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 287, 348 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

It was reported that Section 287 stipulates three years imprisonment for stealing, while Section 411 prescribes two years imprisonment for conspiracy.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. M. Olumide-Fusika, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Olumide-Fusika said that one of the sureties should be a relative of the defendant, while the other a civil servant.

The case was adjourned until March 29 for mention.