A 34-year-old businessman, Innocent Osanebi, on Thursday appeared in before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N4.3 million theft from his father.

Osanebi, who resides at No.31, Bakara St., Ojodu Berger, Lagos State, is facing a three-count charge of stealing, threat to life and breach of the peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty.

According to the prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, the defendant stole items worth the amount from his father’s hotel in October 2018, at 2.00p.m. at his residence.

Unah said that the defendant stole 50 laptops worth N3 million, 40 cell phones valued at N1.2 million, a power generator worth N78,000 and the sum of N80,000, from the hotel.

He added that the defendant threatened his father, Mr Francis Ishekivene, with a knife.

Unah said that the defendant also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of the peace by harassing and chasing away customers from the hotel.

“The defendant constituted nuisance by destroying facilities installed in the hotel,” the prosecutor said.

Unah noted that the alleged offences contravened Section 168, 287 and 56 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The Chief Magistrate, Mr A.A. Fashola, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Fashola ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and have evidence of two years’ tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He added that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

The chief magistrate adjourned the case until July 17 for mention.