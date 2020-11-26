An elderly man Ibrahim Abubakar simply called Iro has committed suicide by hanging himself in his shop located along Zoo Road in Kano metropolis.

Iro who sells car batteries and tires was found when the shop was broke-open by police and curious neighbours.

Eye witnesses said the deceased attended the 4pm Laasar prayers alongside other worshippers who all left for their respective shops thereafter.

On his way to his shop, Iro stopped at a neighbours shop where he collected a rope and went away.





It was gathered that upon reaching his shop, Iro sent away his biological son who stays with him in the shop to buy food and another shopkeeper on another errand before locking up the shop where he hanged himself.

When his son return with the food and found the shop locked having waited for a while became suspicious and asked the whereabouts of his father.

The neighbour whom the rope was collected became suspicious also and alerted the police who came to break the shop and the deceased lifeless body was found hanging with the rope around his neck.

The police are yet to comment on the matter.