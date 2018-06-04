A 25-year-old unemployed man, Oromidayo Giwa, who allegedly assaulted his 80-year-old grandmother by throwing a punch at her, was on Monday arraigned before a Yaba Chief Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Modupe Olaluwoye told the court that the accused committed the offence on May 30, at about 4.20 p.m. along Abu Street in Bariga area of the state.

She said that the accused had unlawfully thrown a punch at his grandmother, Mrs Aina Giwa, during an argument.

“On that fateful day, the complainant was warning the accused to desist from fighting with neighbours.

“With annoyance, the accused threw a punch at her and it landed on her back.

“The accused caused serious bodily harm to the complainant, an 80-year-old woman, he would have done worse if the neighbours had not held him down.”

The offence contravened Section 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence of assault attracts three years’ jail term.

Giwa, who resides at Bariga, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read to him.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.J. Oghere granted bail to the accused in the sum of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum as part of the bail conditions.

Oghere said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The case was adjourned until July 18, for mention.