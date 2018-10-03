



A 23-year-old man, Jimoh Musibau, who allegedly stole an unregistered motorcycle at the Bells University, Ota in Ogun, is being tried at an Ota Magistrates’ Court.

Musibau, who lives at No. 28 Ashiru St., Iyana-Iyesi, Ota, is facing a charge of stealing.

The accused stole the unregistered motorcycle valued at N250,000 from where it was parked on the campus of the university, according to the prosecution.

Police Sgt. Abdulkareem Mustapha, however, said the accused was unlucky as he was caught by security guards.

He told the court that the accused committed the offence on Aug. 14 about 11.30 p.m.

The offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offence and was granted bail in the sum of N260,000 with two sureties in

like sum.

Chief Magistrate Mathew Akinyemi, who gave the ruling, said the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed.

Further hearing has been fixed for Oct. 18.