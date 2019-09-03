<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Akwa Ibom have arrested and detained a 35-year man, Idorenyin Essien, for allegedly burning his son to death for allegedly stealing N500 in Eket local government area of the state.

The incident, according to the state police spokesperson, Odiko Mac-Don Achibe, occurred last Friday at Afia Nsit community in Eket.

Achibe did not give the name of the deceased but disclosed that Essien was picked up in his residence at Afia Nsit by police operatives on patrol around Eket metropolis.

The PPRO said the suspect would be charged to court and if the alleged murderer is found guilty, he would face the wrath of the law.

Mr Effiong Okon, a community leader in Afia Nsit, said Essien burnt his son to death after accusing his son of stealing N500 from a neighbour to buy food.

Okon said that the father refunded the money to the neighbour and scolded his son.

He said: “The father quickly sent his son to buy kerosene for him and the son innocently ran to buy kerosene for his father.

“And not knowing that the father sent him the kerosene to burn him,” Okon said.

He further said the father called his son out of the house and tied him with rope and poured him the kerosene and lit fire and watched him burning.

“The father tied his son hands and legs and set him ablaze in the front of his resident at Afia Nsit in Eket,” he lamented.

According to him, the boy was rushed to the hospital but died with the community alerting the police, which prompted the father’s arrest.