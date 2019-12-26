<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A man identified as Mutiu Sonola has been arrested by the operatives of the Ogun state Police Command for beating his wife, Zainab shotayo to death.

Mutiu,37, allegedly started beating his wife in the morning on Christmas Day over minor disagreement and despite being told by neighbours to desist from further assaulting his wife, furious Mutiu kept hitting her with blows until the 34 years old woman slumped to the ground and slipped into coma.

He, allegedly, fled home quickly when it dawned on him that his wife was not likely to survive the beating.

It was learnt that neighbours notified the father of the woman, who rushed to the scene and took his daughter to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, for treatment but doctors confirmed her already dead.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a release stated that the suspect was arrested by detectives from Ibara Division of the Ogun state Police Command.

Abimbola, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), stated further that investigation had revealed that Mutiu was habitually beating his wife at any slightest provocation and that the latest assault leading to the woman’s death was triggered by a “minor disagreement.”

According to him, the remains of the woman were deposited at the morgue of the State Hospital, Ijaiye for autopsy while her husband would be transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

He stated: “The suspect was arrested on Wednesday 25th of December 2019 following a report by the father of the deceased who complained at Ibara division that he was called on phone that his daughter was having a misunderstanding with her husband and that she has been beaten to comma by the husband.

“He said that he quickly rushed to the scene and took her daughter to the General hospital, Ijaye where the doctor confirmed her dead.

“As soon as the suspect realised that the victim is dead, he took to his heels and on the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ibara division, Dada Olusegun mobilized his detectives and went after the suspect.

“His hiding place was eventually located and he was promptly arrested.”