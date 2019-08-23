<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

One Moses Eze has died after being allegedly beaten at an electronic gadgets’ repairer’s shop in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, on Igboya Street, caused panic as residents fled in different directions.

A source in the area, who pleaded not to be named, said Eze had brought his DVD player to Wale Adegbola for repairs.

But, when Eze returned to collect the gadget, a disagreement arose between him and the repairer, leading to a fight.

The deceased, who was allegedly beaten by Adegbola, was rushed to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, where he reportedly died.

When contacted, the spokesperson for the Osun State Police Command, Folasade Odoro, said the incident happened around 7.30am in the Igboya area of Ile-Ife.

Odoro stated, “One Moses Eze was reportedly beaten up at the shop of one Wale Adegbola on Igboya Street, Ile-Ife, where he went to collect his DVD player that he had earlier brought for repairs.

“The victim was taken to the OAUTHC Ile-Ife for medical attention and was confirmed dead by a medical doctor. His remains were subsequently deposited in the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.”

She said two suspects arrested in connection with the incident had given useful information to the police.

Odoro gave an assurance that the police would arraign the suspects before a court as soon as investigation into the matter was concluded.