A Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday sentenced Hassan Abdullahi to two years in prison for breach of trust.

Abdullahi, 43, of Gidan Igwa area, Sokoto, had pleaded guilty to criminal breach of trust charge.

The Chief Magistrate, She’ibu Ahmad, sentenced Abdullahi to two years in prison without an option of fine.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Monday Kennedy, said the matter was reported at Uguwan Rogo Police Station by Bello Muhammad of More area of Sokoto sometime in August 2016.

He said Muhammad entrusted N1.7 million with Abdullahi sometime in 2015 because the defendant runs orange trading business.

Kennedy said the defendant, however, intentionally converted the money to his own use and all efforts to collect the money proved abortive, an offence which contravened Section 312 of the Penal Code.