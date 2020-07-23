



A Magistrate Court sitting in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, has sentenced one Godwin Adeoye, 35, to three years imprisonment on two counts of criminal intimidation and plan to bomb the National Petroleum Corporation and the National Assembly.

The judge also gave an option of fine to the convict for being a first offender.

At the resumed hearing today at the Lokoja Magistrate Court 2, presided by A. S. Ibrahim, Adeoye pleaded guilty to the offences.

Following his pleading guilty to the offences and his plea of allocotos, the trial Judge convicted the accused under section 397 of the Kogi State Penal code.





Having pleaded guilty to the offence, as a student, the only surviving son of his father, and his promise not to repeat same, the trial judge sentenced Adeoye to three years imprisonment with option of fine on the two counts.

According to the prosecution, O. A. Yahaya who represented the Department of State Services said the accused had threatened the Presidential Task Force Team on Covid-19 while demanding palliatives for himself and his group.

The DSS counsel said they are reviewing the judgement to know whether to go on appeal.

Adeoye was arrested on 13th May 2020 at Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State following intelligence by the DSS.