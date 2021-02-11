



A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old Mason, Timothy David, to three months imprisonment for stealing generator.

David was charged with joint act and theft.

The Magistrate, Mr Ibrahim Emmanuel, sentenced David after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Emmanuel, however, did not give the convict an option of fine.

He said that the punishment would serve as a deterrent to those who might want to engage in similar acts.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that a man, Kingsley Japhet of Malali Kaduna State, lodged complaint against David at the Malali Police Station on February 5.





Leo said that the defendant and two others, now at large, trespassed into the complainant’s house by jumping over the fence and stealing his generator valued at N180,000.

He said that David was caught by the complainant while trying to open the gate to his premises.

Leo said that the other accomplices escaped being arrested.

The prosecutor said that the defendant was handed over to the police.

According to him, the offence contravened the provisions of sections 245 and 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2017.