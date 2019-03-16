



For defrauding an American citizen the sum of $100, an Osun State High Court, sitting in Osogbo has sentenced one Adeniyi Ebenezer (aka Mary Oliver) to four months imprisonment.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan zonal office had dragged Ebenezer to court in 2018 for extorting the quoted sum from one Anthony, a citizen of America under false pretence.

Justice W. O. Akanbi gave the verdict in Osogbo after he had convicted the accused person who settled for plea bargain and his hitherto three-count charge replaced with a lone-count charge of obtaining money under false pretence, contrary to section 1(3) of Advanced Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

Operatives of EFCC had arrested Ebenezer on December 5, 2018 after defrauding the American citizen one hundred US Dollars.

He had posed to his victim to be a white woman with the name Mary Oliver, using same to extort his victim.

The amended charge read, “That you Adeniyi Ebenezer (A.K.A. Mary Oliver) sometimes in 2006, at Ilesa within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court by false pretence and with intent to defraud, obtain Gift Card worth $100 USD (One Hundred United States of America Dollars) through your email [email protected] from one Anthony, a United States of America citizen when you falsely represented to him that you are a white woman by name Mary Oliver and other false pretences which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed offence.”

Though, the term of the plea bargain was to the effect that Adeniyi would bag seven months imprisonment with effect from his day of arrest, the judge used his discretion to commute the sentencing to four months, also from the day of his arrest.

Part of the conditions of the plea bargain was restitution of the $100 back to the victim, and forfeiture of two Techno mobile phones, one iphone 6X plus mobile phone, one Philips Wrist Watch and other items recovered from him in the course of EFCC investigation of him.

The prosecution counsel Mr. Mabas Mabur, represented the EFCC in the case.