<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday sentenced a 26-year-old man, Stephen James, to six months’ imprisonment for stealing a laptop and phone valued at N210,000.

James, a resident of Ungwan Rimi, Kaduna, was convicted after he pleaded guilty to the two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The Magistrate, Mrs Hajara Dauda, said, “based on the facts of this case, confirmed report and the plea of leniency, I hereby sentence you to six months’ imprisonment without option of fine.”

Earlier the prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Baba, told the court that one Mr Tony Moses of Kinkinau Kaduna State, reported the matter at Gabasawa Police Station on Sept. 30.

According to the prosecutor, the convict conspired with two others now at large and broke into the apartment of the complainant, to steal a laptop and phone worth N210, 000.

He said that James was caught by the complainant’s neighbour who saw the accused and his accomplices acting in a dubious manner.

Baba said that James’ accomplices escaped with the phone and laptop while he was apprehended and taken to police station for further interrogation.

The offences contravened sections 59 and 79 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.