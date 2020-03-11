<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna State High Court on Wednesday sentenced one Abdulrasheed Imam (aka Alkanun Da Woru) to four months imprisonment for impersonation and fraud.

Newsmen report, that Imam was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna Zonal Office on a two-count charge.

Imam was sentenced after he pleaded guilty to the charge bordering on impersonation and cheating to the tune of N1,895,000 (One Million Eight Hundred and Ninety-five thousand Naira).

Justice Khobo thereafter sentenced the convict to four months imprisonment, with a fine of N150,000.





“This sentence is to serve as a deterrent and punishment for the offences he committed knowingly,” the judge held, and warned him not to indulge in any further act of criminality.

Earlier, Counsel to the EFCC, E.K. Garba, told the court that the convict defrauded one Arc. Mohammed Isah of the sum of N1,895,000.

In respect of his guilty plea, Garba had urged the Court to sentence him, according to the tenets of the law.

The Defence counsel, M.B. Usman, however, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy as his client was a first-time offender.

“He is remorseful and has promised not to indulge in any criminal offence again,” Usman said.