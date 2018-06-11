A 28-year-old man, Kingsley Inyang, has been sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice Sedoten Ogunsanya of a Lagos High Court in Igbosere for defiling a 12-year-old girl.

The girl, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) two pupil was said to be Inyang’s church member.

Delivering judgement on the matter that lasted one year and three months, the judge noted that Inyang’s defence was inconsistent with the testimony of his girlfriend, who stated that on the day of the incident, he spent only 15 minutes with her. This was contrary to Inyang’s claim that he was with her the whole day.

Justice Ogunsanya further held that the Lagos state prosecution team led by Mr. Adebayo Haroun, had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Having found him guilty of the alleged offence, Justice Ogunsanya convicted Inyang and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Inyang, of No.16, Adetunde Arogundade Street, Fagba, a Lagos suburb, was arraigned on March 3, 2017, over the alleged offence. He however pleaded not guilty and was later admitted to bail.

During Inyang’s trial, the girl told the court that the first time he defiled her was on a Sunday evening after a fellowship service, following which he threatened to assault her if she told anyone.

She added that three days later, as she and her younger brother passed his house on their way home from bible study, he beckoned on her again.

“He sent my brother outside and forced me to make love to him and said that I should not let anybody know, otherwise he was going to beat me,” she said.

The offence was said to be contrary to the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.