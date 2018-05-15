A 38-year-old man, Ayo Ogunjobi, is to spend the next 50 months in prison for drug trafficking, a Federal High Court ruled in Lagos on Tuesday.

Ogunjobi was sentenced after he pleaded guilty of trafficking in 1.1 kg of Cannabis (Hemp).

The convict, who is unemployed, was arraigned by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a charge of drug trafficking before Justice Chuka Obiozor.

Delivering his judgment, Obiozor pronounced the accused guilty as charged and sentenced him to 50 months in jail, directing that the prison term should run from the date of his arrest.

After his plea, the prosecutor, Mr Jeremiah Aernan of the NDLEA, reviewed the facts of the case before the court.

Aernan tendered in evidence a written statement of the convict, the bulk of drug exhibit, a request for scientific aid form, a drug analysis form, as well as remnants of the restricted substance.

The court, accordingly, admitted the evidences as exhibits.

The prosecution told the court that the convict committed the offence on Feb. 19.

Aernan said the convict was arrested at Odonla Odoguyan in Ikorodu in Lagos State with 1.1kg of hemp.

The offences contravened the provisions of Section 11 (c) of the NDLEA Act, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

The convict had begged the court for mercy, asking for another chance to make amends and change.