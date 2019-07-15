<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Monday sentenced a driver, Adeyemi Adeshina, to 48 months imprisonment for stealing N326, 000 from a colleague’s mobile banking application.

Magistrate M. O. Ope-Agbe convicted Adeshina, 47, following his plea of guilty to a four-count charge of stealing which contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015

She sentenced Adeshina to 12 months imprisonment on each of the four counts, without an option fine.

Mrs. Ope-Agbe said the sentences would run concurrently, meaning that Adeshina would spend only 12 months in jail.

Earlier, prosecuting Sergeant Cyriacus Osuji reviewed the facts of the case.

Osuji said Adeshina committed the offences on December 7, 8 and 10, 2018, at No. 1A, 2nd Street, Osborne Foreshore Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos.

He said the convict stole a total of N326, 000 in three tranches from one John Wamdeo through a mobile transfer.

Osuji said that the complainant used to ask the convict to help him transfer money with his mobile phone.

“On the day in question, Adeshina transferred N100, 000 three times from Wamdeo’s Diamond Bank mobile App into his own Guaranty Trust Bank account no. 0268789586 without Wamdeo’s knowledge.

“He also stole N26, 000 which the complainant gave him to keep, making all the money stolen to be N326, 000,” Osuji said.

The prosecutor also tendered Adeshina’s statement which was admitted as evidence.