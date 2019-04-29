<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday sentenced 25-year-old Sheriff Lawal to 12 months imprisonment in Ilesa Prison, Osun, for stealing N30,000.

Lawal pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing preferred against him.

Following the guilty plea, the defence counsel, Mrs Shade Adekanmi, urged the court to temper justice with mercy in sentencing the defendant.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Rofiat Olayemi, however, sentenced the convict to 12 months in prison without any option of fine, due to the magnitude of the offence.

The Prosecutor, ASP Fagboyinbo Abiodun, had told the court that Lawal committed the offence on April 24, at 5.30 a.m. at Rasco area, Osogbo.

Abiodun said Lawal stole N30,000 belonging to one Mr Ademilua Micheal without his consent.

He said the offence contravened Section 390(9) of the Criminal Code cap 34 vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2003. (NAN)