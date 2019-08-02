<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A middle-aged man, Mohammad Tahir, on Friday, prayed a Sharia Court ll sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna state, to order his former fiancée, Maryam Isiyaku, and her mother Rabi Muhammad, to pay back the N140,000 he spent during courtship.

Tahir, who resides within Kaduna metropolis, through his Counsel, Musbahu Mustapha, told the court that his client paid N90,000 to his former fiancée’s parent as bride price.

The plaintiff said while waiting for the former final marriage rites, Isiyaku got engaged to another man.

“We are praying the court to order them to return the N90,000 bride price and N50,000 my client spent on their daughter during their courtship.

“We are also praying the court to order them pay us N6,000 as compensation for not appearing before the court on the date of hearing the case.

Witnesses to the complainant, Sani Muhammad and Muhammad Aliyu, confirmed that the complainant and defendant were lovers.

They said that the two lovers did not get married due to some problems they encountered during the relationship.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, after listening to both parties and the witnesses, adjourned the case until Aug., 16 for hearing.