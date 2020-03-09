<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Police in Lagos state have arrested a 39-year-old man, Yusuf Bello, who dresses up in military regalia as a guise to operate his motorcycle business.

A statement from the spokesperson of the state police command, Bala Elkana, said operatives of Alagbado Police Station on enforcement of restriction order on Motorcycles along Madalashi Bus Stop, Agege motorway, Alagbado intercepted Yusuf who hails from Gwoza in Borno State.

Bala says Yusuf was dressed in military uniform and was carrying passengers on an unregistered Bajaj Motorcycle.





“The suspect usually carry passengers from Apapa to Agege up to Ogun State. He was arrested and the motorcycle was impounded. Pairs of military camouflage and naval uniforms were recovered from him. The suspect was also in possession of fake military identity card” the statement read in parts.

The spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing to ascertain the source of the military uniforms and the link the suspect has with other criminal activities like traffic robbery. He added that the suspect will soon be charged to Court.