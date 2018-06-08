A37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his mother, 65, to death at their Oremeji residence in Lagos, Wednesday.

It was gathered that the suspect, Nurdeen Bakare, had been threatening to carry out the act on his mother.

His elder brother, Sunday Tifase, who reported the matter to the Police, said the suspect allegedly stabbed his mother with a knife in her stomach and neck without any reason.

Spokesman for Lagos State Police Command, Chike Oti, confirmed the inccident.