A 25-year-old man, Jude Jatau, has been arrested for allegedly defiling an eight-year-old girl on many occasions.

A source in the girl’s school had indicated that the repeated incident came into the open on Tuesday when the girl got to school with signs of beating all over her body.

According to the source, “a teacher discovered it and took her to the head teacher. Some teachers with the head teacher took the girl to her house, where they discovered that it was her uncle that beat her.

“The teachers asked why they would beat her that much and the granny said, ‘if I tell you what this girl did you will collapse.’”

The granny explained that she noticed a change in the girl and wanted her to talk but she refused, so they had to beat her so much before she opened up.





According to the granny, the girl said one morning she was going to school, a man stopped her and raped her, after which he said he would kill her if she told anyone, which was why she could not tell anybody as he continued sleeping with her every morning.

The head teacher thereafter got the man arrested and took the girl to the hospital.

The Adamawa State Police Command, on Wednesday, confirmed the arrest of the man.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Suleiman Nguroje said the suspect was arrested on Tuesday in Kofare Ward, Yola North local government area.

Nguroje said investigation had been concluded and the man would be charged to court.