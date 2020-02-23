<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police in Anambra State have arrested a man for allegedly raping six underaged boys in the state.

The man according to the police was arrested in Awka, the state capital, and has confessed to sleeping with the boys who are between the ages of 10 and 14 years.

According to the police spokesman, Haruna Mohammed, the man, who hails from Cross River State, blamed his actions on demons.

Mr Haruna said: “On February 21 at about 3:27pm, following a tip-off, police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Emmanuel Bassey ‘m’ aged 38years of Abi LGA of Cross River State but resides at Ngozika Housing Estates, Awka.

“Suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions.”

Mr Haruna said the “suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.”

Mr Haruna noted that the scene of the crime was visited by police detectives and the six victims have been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution”, he added.





The police also said they rescued a 10 years old girl who was stolen from her parents and sold for N800,000.

According to Mr Haruna, the child was allegedly stolen from Akwa Ibom State since 2018 and sold to a couple in Anambra State

The spokesman said the couple who bought the child have been arrested adding that they changed the girl’s name from Favour Asuquo to Faith Ezeugwu.

“On February 21, a girl child of about 10 years old reasonably suspected to have been stolen from Akwa Ibom State since 2018 and sold to a couple in Anambra State at the rate of Eight Hundred Thousand Naira (#800,000) was rescued by Police detectives attached to 33 division, Onitsha following intelligence report.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the child’s original name was Favour Asuqwo before her “new parents” the suspects who are now in police custody gave her a new name as Faith Ezeukwu after they allegedly bought her from her captors presently at large”.

“In view of the foregoing, you are kindly requested to disseminate this massage through your medium to enable biological parents or close relatives of the victim identify her,” he said.

Mr Haruna said anyone with useful information about the rescued child should report at the 33 Police Station Onitsha or contact the spokesperson, Anambra State Police Command headquarters, Awka.