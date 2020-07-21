



Adamawa Police Command arrested Obiora Patrick, a 39-year-old man who resides on No. 46 Hospital Road, Jimeta, Yola North Local Government Area of the state for raping a 9-year-old minor, his own stepdaughter.

The command in a press statement signed by its police public relations officer, DSP Suleiman Yahaya Nguroje said the suspect upon his arrest volunteered confessional statement while the victim is undergoing medical screenings.

The command calls on members of the general public to key into the fight against sexual assault against women and children and caution parents and guardians to closely monitor their wards.





The police cautioned parents to keep monitoring their children due to the prevalence rate of sexual assaults and harassment in recent time.

“The Adamawa State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that following its fight against sexual assault against women and children, the Command on the 20/7/2020 arrested one Obiora Patrick 39-year-old a resident of no. 46 Hospital Road, Jimeta, Yola North for raping his 9-year-old stepdaughter.

“The command further assures all of it’s a commitment to protecting lives and properties and calls on people to continue reporting to police any suspicious movement around them.”