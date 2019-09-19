<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police in Ogun State have arrested a 43-year-old man, Oluwole Bamidele, for allegedly raping a six-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Thursday said Mr Bamidele was arrested after the case was reported at Agbado police station.

He said the complainant, Ikechukwu Orji reported that while his wife went out to see her tailor at about 12:45 p.m on that day, the co-tenant lured his daughter into his room and raped her.

Mr Orji said the girl informed her mother of the incident as soon as she returned.

“On the strength of the report, the DPO Agbado division, Aloko Amodu, detailed detectives to the scene of the alleged crime at Kayode Street, Agoro area of Agbado where the suspect was arrested,” Mr Oyeyemi said

He said on interrogation, the suspect denied committing the crime but when the victim was taken to the hospital for medical examination, the medical report confirmed that the victim has been defiled. He said Mr Bamidele later confessed to the crime.

The Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the suspect transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for proper investigation and prosecution.