Ogun State police command said it had arrested one Philip Efosa for allegedly robbing a UBER driver of his vehicle in Lagos.

Efosa was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly snatched the vehicle; a Toyota Corolla marked GUS 15 RU at gunpoint alongside his accomplice, who reportedly evaded arrest.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed that Efosa was arrested by Policemen who laid an ambush for him at Ibafo, Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said the suspect was planning to escape with the stolen vehicle when men of the Ibafo police division received information of the stolen vehicle via the control room.

He said, “Men of Ogun State Police on 9th of June arrested one Philip Efosa, 29 with a Toyota Corolla car with Reg. number GUS 15 RU which was snatched at gunpoint in Lagos.

“His arrest followed a message received from the police control room that a Toyota Corolla car was snatched by two armed men in Eleko area of Lagos and that the robbers were heading towards the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway with the said car.

“The DPO Ibafo Division SP Abiodun Ayinde quickly led his anti-robbery team to the road where they laid an ambush for the hoodlums.

“About an hour later, the vehicle was sighted by the policemen driving against traffic towards Ibadan road but was blocked by the police team.

“The two occupants quickly jumped down and took to their heels but they were hotly chased by the policemen and one of them was apprehended while the other one escaped.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspect confessed that he and his accomplice called the owner of the car, who is using it for UBER service to take them to somewhere on agreed fees before they snatched the car from him at gunpoint with the intention of taking it to Ibadan in order to sell it,” Oyeyemi said.

The PPRO added that the Commissioner of Police, CP, Bashir Makama has directed that the suspect and the exhibit be transferred to Special Anti-robbery Squad for onward transmission to Lagos where the crime was committed.