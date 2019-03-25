<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Enugu State Command of the Nigerian Police may have made a breakthrough in the kidnap and murder of Reverend Father Clement Rapuluchukwu Ugwu, with the arrest of a man working at his parish.

Fr. Ugwu was kidnapped on March 13, at his Parish, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno, Ezeagu LGA Enugu State and his decomposing body was discovered in a forest on Wednesday, March 20.

It was however gathered that the man who was arrested at the weekend has been providing useful information to the police in their investigation.

A source who has been following the investigation of the crime told newsmen that the said man actually had a quarrel with the reverend father over missing church money.

In the course of the quarrel, the man threatened to deal with the reverend father.

Our source said it was under the prevailing circumstances that Fr. Ugwu was abducted and later killed by his abductors.

When newsmen contacted Suleiman Balarabe, the Commissioner of Police, Enugu State, he confirmed that some arrests have been made and some of them were people around the reverend father.

Balarabe said men of his command were going to Abuja to get technical aid for further investigation.

“Those arrested were people around him. Before the kidnap, there were series of communications around him. We are taking our findings to Abuja to get technical aid to investigate the communications around him,” Balarabe said.

The Enugu State Police Command had last Thursday, said its men were on the trail of suspected kidnappers who killed the reverend father.

The Commissioner of Police said this while briefing journalists at the command’s headquarters in Enugu.

Narrating how the Reverend father was killed, Balarabe disclosed that Fr. Ugwu was kidnapped on March 13, at his Parish, St. Mark’s Catholic Church, Obinofia Ndiuno, Ezeagu LGA Enugu State and the police made serious efforts to rescue him but to no avail.

Balarabe regretted that the decomposing body of the Reverend father was discovered in a forest on Wednesday, March 20.

He, however, said the police had recovered some ATM cards belonging to the reverend father where they were abandoned by the kidnappers.

The Police boss said the police were on the trail of the kidnappers and closing in on their gang leader who hails from Oji River in Enugu State.

Balarabe later paraded 11 suspects in connection with cases of kidnapping and armed robbery in Enugu State.

Among the 11 suspects were three suspected kidnappers arrested in Port Harcourt, who were linked to the kidnap of another Reverend Father in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The kidnappers had abducted the Reverend Father while he was returning from the burial of another Reverend Father at Nsukka.

In the attempt to kidnap the Reverend Father, the kidnappers killed one of his parishioners.

The said Reverend father later escaped from the kidnappers.

Recoveries made from the paraded suspects who were mostly of Fulani origin included an Ak 47 rifle, two beretta English pistols, Pump Action Guns and cache of ammunition.