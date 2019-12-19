<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 42-year-old man, Taofeek Oyeyemi, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for impregnating his 16-year-old biological daughter, and attempting to abort the pregnancy through a quack doctor.

The police spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known on Thursday in a statement.

The suspect was arrested following a complaint from the mother of the victim who reported at Ewekoro Police station that her daughter was impregnated by her father who also took her to a quack medical practitioner for abortion.

The police said the complainant further explained that since the abortion was carried out, the victim has been bleeding. He said this led to the arrest of the suspect.

“The suspect who was said to have seventeen children from different women on interrogation confessed to have slept with the victim several times which resulted in her pregnancy. In order for his secret not to be exposed, he decided to take the girl for abortion.”

Mr Oyeyemi said preliminary investigation revealed that the victim’s mother separated from the suspect years back and the victim had been living with her, until about six months ago when the suspect forcefully took the girl away from her mother.

“All efforts made by the mother to take custody of her daughter proved abortive. It was when the mother came to visit her daughter that she discovered the great atrocity committed by the suspect against her daughter,” the statement stated.

The suspect is being investigated and would be prosecuted, the police said.