The Police in Ondo State have arrested a 50-year-old man with human skull and two badly-roasted human arms in Idoani, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

CSP Femi Joseph, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo State Command, stated this in a statement on Friday in Akure.

Joseph debunked the rumours trending on social media that a man of God was caught with 17 fingers, human skulls and some parts of human being in Akure.

“The only report of suspected ritualist in the state was reported on Thursday at Idoani where a 50 year old man was caught with a human skull and two arms badly roasted.

“The writer claimed that the bearer of the skulls and other body parts, Mr Kolawole Paul, a man of God, was caught in Alagbaka area of Akure. There was no such arrest anywhere in Akure.

“However, it is suffice to say that the suspect is not a Pastor neither was he caught anywhere near Alagbaka and his name is not Kolawole Paul,’’ Joseph said.





According to him, investigation has commenced and details will be made known to the public soone.

He also said that the story of the SARS operatives from Ondo Command who attacked another footballer in Ore and was arrested was without substance.

“These two alleged incidents are figments of the imagination of the authors, who were just out to hoodwink the reading public.

“The writer also quoted Ondo Command PPRO and Commissioner of Police as SP Chike Emmanuel and Elisha Akorede respectively.

“This is another blatant lie as no officers bear such names in Ondo command. We advise people to always cross check their facts before publication.

“Furthermore, our findings revealed that there was no report relating to the arrest of any footballer by our SARS operatives or any officer anywhere in Ondo State.

“Whoever has any information to the contrary should come to the office of the commissioner of police to complain.”