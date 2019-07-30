<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A man who reportedly sneaked into the ceiling of Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State with plans to rob it has been arrested.

It was alleged that the suspect, identified as Idam Jeremiah, had planned to hide in the ceiling until the bank closed to customers so he could steal money from the bank.

A witness, who preferred anonymity, also told newsmen that the young man pretended to be a customer of the bank to gain entrance into the bank.

“When he entered the bank he pretended as if he wanted to use the toilet. After gaining access to the toilet, he climbed into the ceiling,” he said.

It was gathered that one of the cleaners in the bank noticed the slippers he abandoned in the toilet as he climbed into the ceiling, also leaving some stains on the wall.

“She called the attention of the security men at the bank and one of them went up the ceiling to find out if someone was there.

“That was how we discovered someone hiding in the ceiling,” the source said.

It was also gathered that after he was discovered in the ceiling, the bank management called the police as the man refused to come down until they threatened to shoot him.

The spokesman of Kebbi Police Command, DSP Nafiu Abubakar, confirmed the incident to our correspondent. He said, “The matter is still being investigated by the CID.”