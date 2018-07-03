An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Tuesday admitted Okeke Ifeanyi to a N100,000 bail, on a charge of conspiracy and possession of toy gun and other dangerous weapons.

The accused, 32, whose address is unknown, is standing trial on a two-count charge before chief magistrate, Mrs Olufunke Sule-Amzat.

Sule-Amzat, ruled that the accused must produce two responsible sureties, who must show evidence of payment of three years’ tax to the Lagos State Government (LASG).

She adjourned the case until October 22.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Benson Emuerhi, had told the court that the accused committed the offences on May 13, at Alapere, Ketu Express Road, Lagos.

He said that the accused was apprehended by men of the Nigerian Police from Alapere Division during a stop-and-search.

According to him, the accused could not give a satisfactory explanation on the ownership of the toy gun and other dangerous weapons in his possession.’’

The prosecutor said that the police patrol team had stopped the accused with others now at large to commit the offences.

He added that it was discovered that the weapons found on him was allegedly used to cause fear in the community.

“The police searched the accused and found one toy gun which looks like a barrette pistol and iron rods,”

He said that the offences contravened Sections 330 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 330 stipulates a two-year jail term for being in possession of guns, while Section 411 stipulates two years jail term on conviction.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty and his lawyer applied for bail on liberal terms.