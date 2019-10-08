<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





One Olabowale Samuel has been arrested by men of the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly defiling a seven-year-old girl in the Shagamu area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement said that the 33-year-old suspect was arrested following a report by the victim’s father, who discovered bloodstains on his daughter’s underwear when he got back from work.

He stated that the case had been transferred to the Anti Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

The PPRO said, “A 33-year-old man, Olabowale Samuel has been arrested for having unlawful carnal knowledge of a seven-year-old girl. The suspect was arrested on October 4, 2019, following a report by the father of the victim who complained at the Shagamu Police Station that he came back from work in the evening of that day only to discover that the pant of his daughter was stained with blood.

“On enquiry, the victim informed him that it was the suspect who lives in the next building that lured her into his room and sexually abused her. The victim, whose mother has separated from the father was left in the care of the neighbour in the house who did not know the time when the suspect lured her to his house.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime. The victim has been taken to the general hospital for medical treatment.”

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, has ordered the transfer of the suspect to the SCIID for further investigation and prosecution.