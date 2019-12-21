<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The police have arrested a 30-year-old system engineer in Computer village Ikeja, Lagos for allegedly cloning several stolen computer desktops.

The suspect, Chinedu Nmaduekwe , was apprehended by the operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) south west command, Harold Shofor.

No fewer than 15 desktop panels and three broken desktops suspected to be stolen were recovered from his shop and residence and marked exhibit for further investigation.

Chinedu however denied the computers were stolen.

”I am a desktop computer engineer based in computer village Ikeja. I have my shop inside police barracks. I am six months old in computer village, Ikeja. I am an ordinary level certificate holder but I traveled to Malaysia where I trained as computer engineering.

‘’Unfortunately, after I finished my training in computer engineering, I discovered in 2017 that my travel documents were about to expire, hence, I decided to return to Nigeria in 2018 to avoid entering into trouble with Malaysian immigration authorities.

‘’The same year ( 2018), I rented a shop in computer village, Ikeja, to repair computers. I specialized in repairing damaged or faulty desktops. I do not repair stolen desktop computers. Most of these desktops are London (fairly) used.”

“Let me explain what I mean by cloning. If you have a desktop computer with bad casing, I can change it with another one with good casing. To be sincere, I did not know that cloning is an offence If I knew that a desktop is stolen I would not accept to do the repair work no matter how much the customer is willing to pay me.

On how much he makes from cloning computers, he said, “It depends on the customers patronage and how much they are willing to pay per desktop they brought for repair.

‘’Sometimes I charge N2, 000 per desktop computer. If I repair three desktops, I make N6, 000. Sometimes, I make N20,000 per week and N30,000 per month. The market price is not stable and it is the customers that determine what I charge.

‘’My arrest was a surprise to me because it was the time I wanted to marry my heart throb. Police came to my shop at computer village and found cloning system.