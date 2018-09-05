The Osun Police Command on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 27-year-old man, Isa Adamu, who allegedly conspired with others to kidnap and later murder his 55-year-old father after collecting ransom from his family.

The murdered man was identified as Ibrahim Adamu.

Mr Fimihan Adeoye, Osun Commissioner of Police, while parading suspects at the Police Command in Osogbo, told newsmen that on April 27, the senior Adamu was kidnapped in his house in Ede, Osun, and driven away in his car by a gang of kidnappers.

He said when the case was reported to the police, a prime suspect, Jola-Anabi Saheed was arrested and charged to court for the kidnapping.

He said the prime suspect later jumped bail.

Adeoye said the action of the prime suspect led to further investigation by the police, which resulted in the arrest of three other suspects, including the son of the kidnapped victim.

He said the police, after interrogating the three suspects, discovered that it was the son of the suspect that hired the others and the fugitive prime suspect to kidnap his father.

He said it was also discovered that the suspects killed their victim after collecting N3 million ransom from his family.

He said the suspects confessed to have buried their victim’s body near a river and it is now believed that the corpse had been washed away by the river.

He said the son of the kidnapped victim confessed to the police that his accomplices promised to give him N500,000 from the ransom collected from his family but only gave him N45,000.

Adeoye said another four-man robbery gang, terrorising Owode, Ede, Osogbo and it’s environs was also arrested by the police and two vehicles, electronics and other items were recovered from the gang.

He said a Hummer Bus that was stolen in Osun in August was recovered in Abeokuta, Ogun from the buyer. The recovery of the bus, he said, also led to the recovery of five other stolen vehicles through SARS investigation.