



A 20-year-old man, Banji Adeosun, who allegedly stole recharge cards worth N60,000, on Friday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Adeosun, whose address was not stated, with two counts of stealing and breach of peace.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Ade Adeosun, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 18, at around 2 p.m. at Ajara Topa in Badagry, Lagos.

Adeosun said that the accused stole recharge cards worth N60,000 which belonged to the complaint, Miss Christiana Williams.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 285 and 409 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Lazarus Hotepo, admitted the accused to bail in the sum of N20,000 with one surety in like sum.

Hotepo adjourned the case until April 16, for further hearing.