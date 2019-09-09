<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

A 37-year-old man, Oke Alagboku, on Monday appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing an Itel phone valued N10,000.

The defendant, whose occupation and address were unknown, was charged on a count charge bordering on stealing.

The Prosecuting Counsel, Insp. Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant on Aug. 7 around 9:00 a.m. at No. 23, Eri St., Okitipupa in Okitipupa Magisterial District stole a phone belonging to Favour Eze.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty as charged but the prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol.1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Dickson Ogunfuyi, admitted the defendant to N50,000 bail and a surety in like sum with evidence of a year tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 17 for further hearing.