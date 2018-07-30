The Police Monday arraigned a 30-year-old man Goddy Inyama who allegedly defiled a 10-year-old girl by raping her through the anus and vagina before an Ajegunle Magistrate’s Court in Lagos.

The defendant who pleaded innocent to the offence is facing a three count charge bordering on unlawful sexual intercourse, unlawful touching of breast and penetrating the anus.

Iyama who resides at 20, Sogbesan Street, Ajegunle in Apapa area of Lagos was docked before Magistrate Mrs O.M Ajayi.

The prosecutor Inspector Augustine Ejembi told the court that the defendant unlawfully and sexually touched a 10-year-old girl in her vagina.

He said that the incident occurred on May 6, 2018, at about 7pm, at the address mentioned above.

Ejembi said “Inyama sexually penetrated the anus, vagina and other parts of the victim’s body.”

“He had sex with the girl through her anus and vagina and also touched her sexually without her consent,” the Prosecutor said.

Ejembi said that the offences committed are Punishable Under Sections 263 (1), 261 and 137, of the Criminal laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him.

Magistrate Ajayi granted him bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that one of the sureties must be a blood relation, who is gainfully employed and must not be less than grade level 14.

The case was adjourned till September 20, for DPP’s legal advice.