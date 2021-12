Man arraigned for ‘posting’ RIP on his girlfriend’s picture on social media

A 33-year-old man, Oyebode Odewale, was on Thursday docked in an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court for allegedly writing RIP on his girlfriend’s picture on social media.

The police charged Odewale with two counts of breach of peace and threat to life.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Dec 13, around 11:30 pm at Eleyele Street, Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant conducted himself in a manner that caused a breach of public peace by posting RIP on Ademola Omolade’s social media data page.

He also said that the defendant threatened to kill Omolade because she refused to marry him.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 86 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Defence Counsel, Ben Adirieje, pleaded for bail for the defendant in the most liberal terms.

Magistrate O. B. Adediwura admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

Adediwura added that the surety must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction, produce a valid Identification card and address to be verified by the prosecutor.

She stated further that the surety must provide three recent passport photographs with each.

The case was adjourned until Jan 14, 2022.