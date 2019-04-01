<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A 20-year old man, Osayuki Ehiozuwa, has been arraigned before an Oredo Magistrate Court for posing to be an Army officer.

Osayuki was said to have committed the offence on March 28, 2019 at Ofunmwengbe Street, Bénin City when he pretended to be an Army Officer by presenting a fake identity card.

The offence is punishable under Section 109 of the Criminal Code cap 48 vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State now applicable in Edo State.

Osayuki pleaded not guilty to the one count charges preferred against him.

Presiding Magistrate, Mrs. M. U Iluobe, granted the accused bail to the sum of N70,000 and a surety in like sum.

Iluobe adjourned the case to April 16, 2016 for hearing.