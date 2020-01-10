<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The police on Friday arraigned one Oguntola Adisa in an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly defrauding the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives in Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Aro-Abeokuta, of N2.7 million.

Adisa, who resides at No. 7, Olupeju Avenue, Obada Oko, is facing a three-count charge of fraud, stealing and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp Olu-Balogun Lawrence, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometimes in September 2006 at Obada area in Abeokuta

Lawrence alleged that the defendant fraudulently collected N2.7 million from the Association of Nurses for 10 acres of land located at Agbamaya area of Abeokuta and absconded.





He said the defendant conspired with others now at large to obtain the money from the complainant knowing fully that he does not have any land to sell to the association.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravened Section 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr Olakunleyin Oke, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N1million with two sureties in like sum.

Oke ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must also provide evidence of tax payment to the state government.

He adjourned the case till Jan. 17 for trial.